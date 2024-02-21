Advertisement

Srinagar: On a momentous day for the transportation infrastructure in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the T-50 tunnel, marking a significant milestone in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

"Prime Minister Modi was present in Jammu and he virtually flagged off two electrified trains simultaneously, one from Srinagar to Sangaldan in the down direction and the other from Sangaldan to Srinagar in the up direction," a railway official said.

He added that the prime minister also inaugurated the 48.1 km long Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section. "This longest tunnel, which is 12.77 km long and known as T-50, falls between the Khari-Sumber section," the official further said.

Key Details Of The Tunnel:

Location: The T-50 tunnel, spanning a remarkable 12.77 kilometers, is situated in the Khari-Sumber section, a critical segment of the USBRL project.

Challenges Overcome: Construction of T-50 commenced in 2010, navigating through formidable geological challenges and logistical complexities. After nearly 14 years of relentless effort, the tunnel now stands as an engineering marvel.

Safety Measures: Stringent safety protocols have been implemented within the tunnel, including the construction of an escape tunnel running parallel to T-50. Every 375 meters, connecting passages facilitate swift evacuation in case of emergencies, ensuring passenger safety remains paramount.

Fire Safety: Innovative fire safety measures have been integrated, with water pipes strategically laid along both sides of the tunnel. This proactive approach enables prompt response to potential fire incidents, further enhancing passenger security.

Electrification Milestone: Prime Minister Modi's inauguration ceremony also marked the commencement of electrified train services between Baramulla and Sangaldan, signifying a monumental shift towards sustainable and efficient transportation.

Future Prospects: With the opening of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, the vision of seamlessly connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari inches closer to reality. The USBRL project, spanning 272 kilometers, holds immense promise for transforming the nation's railway infrastructure.

Connectivity Details:

Phased Commissioning: The USBRL project has been executed in phases, with each milestone contributing towards enhancing connectivity and accessibility in the region. From the Qazigund-Baramulla section to the recent inauguration of the Baramulla-Sangaldan stretch, the journey has been marked by steadfast progress.

Prime Minister's Vision: Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership has been instrumental in expediting the completion of critical infrastructure projects like USBRL. His commitment to bridging regional disparities through comprehensive development initiatives resonates profoundly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sustainable Transportation: The electrification of railway services not only facilitates seamless connectivity but also underscores the government's commitment to environmental sustainability. Reduced carbon emissions and enhanced energy efficiency align with broader national objectives towards a greener future.

Holistic Development: Beyond railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi's address highlights the government's holistic approach towards development in Jammu and Kashmir. From airport expansions to road connectivity projects, concerted efforts are underway to unlock the region's full potential and foster inclusive growth.

The inauguration of the T-50 tunnel and the electrified train services symbolize a new dawn for transportation infrastructure in Kashmir.

With visionary leadership and unwavering determination, the dream of connecting Kashmir to the rest of the nation by rail has now come to life, heralding a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.

Inputs: PTI