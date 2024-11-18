sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Enough is Enough': SC Tells Lawyer Over Comment on Number of Women Judges in Apex Court

Published 19:22 IST, November 18th 2024

'Enough is Enough': SC Tells Lawyer Over Comment on Number of Women Judges in Apex Court

The bench fixed November 29 for final arguments and said the judgment on the issue will be pronounced thereafter in three days.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Reacts Sharply to Lawyer’s Women Judges Comment | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:17 IST, November 18th 2024