Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Enrollment of Females in Higher Education Increased to 2.07 Crore Since 2014: AISHE Report

The female enrollment in higher education increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22, a 32% increase since 2014-15 as per the report released on Thursday.

Digital Desk
Image for representative purposes only.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Ministry of Education this week released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22, which highlights and sheds light on the current state of higher education in India, including enrollment patterns, discipline preferences, and gender representation across educational institutions.

According to the survey, undergraduate-level courses continue to dominate, with approximately 78.9 per cent of total students enrolled. Meanwhile, 12.1 per cent of students pursue postgraduate-level courses, indicating a small portion of the student population opting for advanced studies.

Discipline or subject-wise enrollment at the undergraduate level reveals that Arts courses remain the highest share at 34.2 per cent, followed by Science (14.8 per cent), Commerce (13.3 per cent), and Engineering and Technology (11.8 per cent).

Female Enrollment on Rise

The gender ratio of female faculty per 100 male faculty has also seen a marginal improvement, rising from 75 in 2020-21 to 77 in 2021-22.

The female enrolment in higher education increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22, a 32% increase since 2014-15 as per the report released on Thursday.

"Female faculty/teachers have increased to 6.94 lakh in 2021-22 from 5.69 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 22 per cent since 2014-15). There is a marginal betterment of female per 100 male faculty from 75 in 2020-21 to 77 in 2021-22," it said.

Conducted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the AISHE survey has been instrumental in comprehensively mapping the higher education landscape since 2011.

The survey covers all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country registered with AISHE, including detailed information on various parameters such as student enrollment, teachers, and infrastructural details.

(With ANI inputs)

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

