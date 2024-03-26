Advertisement

New Delhi: The United States government is closely monitoring reports regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, and has urged the Indian authorities to ensure a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for him. This statement was conveyed by a spokesperson from the State Department to news agency Reuters. For the unversed, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

This comes days after India lodged a strong protest over comments made by the German envoy regarding Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor policy case. The Ministry of External Affairs sources had labelled the envoy's remarks as a "blatant interference in India's internal matters."

The Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today to formally protest against his comments. Enzweiler was observed leaving the MEA office located in the South Block of the national capital earlier this morning. The visit by the envoy occurred shortly after the German Foreign Ministry released an official statement regarding the arrest of Kejriwal.

What Germany Had Said?

“We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him,” the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Delhi HC to Hear Kejriwal's Plea Tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a petition by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal's petition, which has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED being "illegal", is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10.30 am.