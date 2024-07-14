sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:25 IST, July 14th 2024

Ensure Foolproof Security For Muhurram: IGP Kashmir To Officers

Birdi chaired a security review meeting here which was attended by senior officers from the police force and its Criminal Investigation Department, Intelligence Bureau, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ensure foolproof security for Muhurram: IGP Kashmir to officers | Image: (Representational)
  • 2 min read
