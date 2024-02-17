Advertisement

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh Friday stressed upon security officers to evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace.

Singh, who visited Pulwama and Shopian districts, also stressed for strengthening communication within the forces at different levels to augment the security grids in their respective areas.

The DGP, accompanied by Special DG CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhary and Kashmir Zone IGP Vijay Kumar, interacted with police and CRPF officers.

After assessments of the security situation and emerging challenges, the DGP said the masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said cowardly attacks on innocent civilians and forces show the frustration of terror handlers and their effort to disrupt the peace and order in J&K.

The DGP directed the officers that the action against terrorists and their helpers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people.

The DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of people.

He said that the role and cooperation of people in the prevailing peace scenario is highly commendable and stressed upon officers to evolve more effective mechanisms to ensure public safety while dealing with elements inimical to peace and perpetrators of terror violence.

The DGP said that police, security forces and people have to work together to defeat saboteurs and the enemies of peace. The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness and preparedness to thwart the mischievous attempts of anti-national elements.

He said that terror outfits are attempting to create a sense of fear and terror among the general public and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert so that any evil attempt is foiled. PTI MIJ 3/28/2022 TIR TIR