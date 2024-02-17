English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 8th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Ensure people's safety while dealing with inimical elements: JK DGP to officers

Ensure people's safety while dealing with inimical elements: JK DGP to officers

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh Friday stressed upon security officers to evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace.

Singh, who visited Pulwama and Shopian districts, also stressed for strengthening communication within the forces at different levels to augment the security grids in their respective areas.

Advertisement

The DGP, accompanied by Special DG CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhary and Kashmir Zone IGP Vijay Kumar, interacted with police and CRPF officers.

After assessments of the security situation and emerging challenges, the DGP said the masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

He said cowardly attacks on innocent civilians and forces show the frustration of terror handlers and their effort to disrupt the peace and order in J&K.

The DGP directed the officers that the action against terrorists and their helpers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people.

Advertisement

The DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of people.

He said that the role and cooperation of people in the prevailing peace scenario is highly commendable and stressed upon officers to evolve more effective mechanisms to ensure public safety while dealing with elements inimical to peace and perpetrators of terror violence.

Advertisement

The DGP said that police, security forces and people have to work together to defeat saboteurs and the enemies of peace. The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness and preparedness to thwart the mischievous attempts of anti-national elements.

He said that terror outfits are attempting to create a sense of fear and terror among the general public and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert so that any evil attempt is foiled. PTI MIJ 3/28/2022 TIR TIR

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

27 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

28 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

8 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

8 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

8 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries28 minutes ago

  2. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  4. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  5. Bella Hadid's Throwback To Ranch-Themed Birthday

    Web Stories32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo