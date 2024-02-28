Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to videography the voting process at all polling stations during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and set up booths in complexes housing high-rise buildings.

In a memorandum, the BJP also urged the poll panel to consider reforming the approval process for political parties’ media content to make it faster, allowing them adequate time to plan their campaign.

They also requested the Election commission to ensure there is no misunderstanding in the rule regarding putting flags and painting walls by party workers at their homes during polls, as told to PTI.

“The BJP keeps making efforts to see how the entire poll process could be made more and more transparent and the voters inclusion in the election can be further increased.” Vaishnaw told reporters after meeting at the Election commission.

At present, only 50 percent polling booths are covered under videography, he said, adding that to 100 percent will ensure more transparency.

Over 12 lakh polling stations will be set up across the country for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, according to Election commission. 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

