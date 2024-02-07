English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:36 IST

‘Entire Country Has Become Rammay,’ CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Saints in Ayodhya

CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple and oversaw final inspection of the preparations

Apoorva Shukla
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes stocks of final preparation ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of final preparation ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony | Image: X
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the entire country has become ‘Rammay’ as he welcomed saints and religious leaders in the holy city of Ayodhya ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Janbhoomi Mandir on Monday, January 22. H has arrived at the Ram Mandir premises and greeted the guests and people standing outside the mandir. 

CM Yogi greets people standing outside Ram Mandir 

 

Welcoming the dignitaries landing in Ayodhya which include the top seers of India, CM Yogi called the pran pratishtha “amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment.” CM Yogi asserted that with today’s pran pratishtha the long wait of Ram Bhakts will come to an end. 

“Today, in the dignified presence of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the ritual of consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala is going to be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the holy birthplace of the adorable Lord Shri Ram,” CM Yogi said in a post on X. 

“Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The entire country has become 'Rammay' by drowning in the ocean of faith and devotion,” he added. 

CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple and oversaw final inspection of the preparations. The Chief Minister himself conducted the final inspection of the preparation for pran pratistha. 

The chief minister also met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at Sangh office, Saket Nilayam. CM Adityanath then performed paid obeisance at Hanuman Garhi and later went to Ram temple and took stock of the preparations there. He also went to Karsevakapuram and visited the tent city built by the pilgrimage area there

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:29 IST

