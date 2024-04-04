Advertisement

Viral News: Famous youtuber and entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo shared his class 12th marksheet on social media handle recently.

He posted his CBSE board class 12th marksheet along with a motivational note which says, “I scored only 57/100 in English in Class 12. I honestly did not expect this disaster! I felt like a failure."

Ankur further says, “But today, people call me a good communicator. Someone who is a confident speaker. If my marks were a true reflection of my capability, I would be nowhere! So for anyone feeling like how I felt back then, remember…Your marks do not have the power to define you.”

"Only YOU have that power to define you. Take it from me, who has failed several times. The fact that you are still here is the biggest gift you have. You have time. You have you. Make the most of it.” Ankur concludes.

In this entire post Ankur was trying to explain and motivate students and young lads who have fear of English or any other subject for that matter.

Ankur Warikoo Marksheet Viral Post:

One should not loose hope and continue to do hard work to achieve his goals in life. We are sure Ankur Warikoo's this little piece of advice will help many to overcome their fear factors.

Ankur Warikoo is a big name in Indian youtube community, he is also a successful entrepreneur and educationist. He is an alumni of Indian School of Business and the founder of startups like Nearbuy India Private Limited, SecondShaadi.com.