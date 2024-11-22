Published 09:38 IST, November 22nd 2024
Caught Red-Handed, Epileptic Thief Faints While Being Chased by Mob in Bengal
The thief, accompanied by his associate, stole utensils, a stove and a gas cylinder from a temple in Chuchura area in Hooghly district.
