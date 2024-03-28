×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Erode MP Ganeshamurthi, 77, Dies in Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt At House

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Member of Parliament (MP) from Tamil Nadu's Erode, A Ganeshamurthi passed away at 5:05 am on Thursday

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP from Tamil Nadu's Erode, A Ganeshamurthi passed away at 5:05 am on Thursday while undergoing medical treatment for cardiac arrest, confirmed officials. 

Ganeshamurthi, aged 77, who was elected under a DMK symbol in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was found by his son G Kabilan in an unconscious state at his house in Periyar Nagar, few days back and was hospitalised on March 24. 

Reportedly, the MDMK MP attempted suicide by consuming ‘pesticide tablet’ mixed in water, claimed reports. 

This is breaking news. More details awaited. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

