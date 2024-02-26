Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 20th, 2022 at 11:23 IST

EU chief Von Der Leyen to visit India; here's what's on the agenda on her maiden trip

President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit for the first time with the main agenda of enhancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

Aanchal Nigam
EU
Image: AP/PIB | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit for the first time with the main agenda of enhancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership along with cooperation in the Indo-pacific, Defence and security, connectivity, energy and digital transition, climate change and biodiversity. While in New Delhi, apart from calling on President Ram Nath Kovind, she will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Von der Leyen will also be the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue 2022 in New Delhi. EU Commissioner’s visit is scheduled for April 24-25 & will be her maiden visit to India in an official capacity.

Here’s EU President’s India visit agenda:

India-EU Free Trade Agreement

According to Financial Times, the focus of von der Leyen’s visit is expected to be on Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection agreement, and Geographical Indications agreement. The European Union (EU) and India's trade in goods over the last decade has gone up by 41%. Reportedly, India-EU trade in services is around 76% and the goods and services in 2020 were €96 billion.

EU said in an official statement that the 27-nation-bloc is one of India’s largest investors and accounts for almost 16% of total investments received between 2015-20, touching Euro 83 billion in 2000-2021). It si pertinent to note here that more than 4,500 European companies are already operating in India and have contributed to millions of jobs in the country, both direct and indirect. 

Visit to TERI

Among other agendas of the EU Commission President’s visit include a visit to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) campus and interaction with the youth on the existential challenge of climate change. As per the report, she will also deliver an address at the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Von dey Leyen will also be discussing the security of supply chains with Indian and European companies in the energy sector. 

Russia Ukraine war

Since her visit comes in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war nearing the eighth week of clashes, the conflict is expected to be on her agenda. Notably, the war remains a critical point between India and the EU as several nations including the 27-nation-bloc have taken a hard stance against Moscow and have even imposed sanctions on Russia. EU has also been urging India to take a stand while New Delhi continues to promote peace without taking any sides. 

Image: AP/PIB

 

Published April 20th, 2022 at 11:23 IST

