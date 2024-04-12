Advertisement

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally confirmed his visit to India and his planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, he wrote, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India." Within hours of its share, the post quickly went viral, garnering over 33 million views.

The much-awaited meeting between the billionaire and PM Modi is scheduled for the week of April 22 in New Delhi. Interestingly, Musk's visit to India comes at a time when PM Modi is bidding for his third term and may give a fillip to the government's image for attracting big-ticket investment.

Musk-Modi Meet: What to Expect

During the much-awaited meeting, Musk is set to announce plans for investment and the establishment of a new factory in India. Musk's initial investment in the country is projected to reach nearly $3 billion, with potential expansion to $10 billion in the following years.

Musk and Modi's last meeting took place in New York in June. For quite a few months, Tesla had been actively advocating for a reduction in import taxes on electric vehicles in India, while simultaneously contemplating the establishment of a factory in the country.

India recently introduced a new EV policy, slashing import taxes from 100% to 15% on select models, provided the manufacturer commits to investing at least $500 million and setting up a factory locally.

Officials from Tesla are in communication with key figures from DPIIT and other ministries to execute their strategic plan.

Tesla's Expansion Efforts in India

Tesla's recent expansion efforts in India come at a crucial time, with demand for electric vehicles (EVs) slowing in its primary markets of the United States and China. Simultaneously, competition from Chinese automakers has been intensifying, posing challenges to Tesla's growth trajectory. In the first quarter, Tesla experienced a decline in deliveries, falling short of analyst expectations.

While India's EV market is currently small, it is showing promising signs of growth. Local automaker Tata Motors, with its subsidiary TAMO.NS, holds a dominant position in the market. However, EVs accounted for only 2% of total car sales in India in 2023. Despite this, the Indian government has ambitious plans to boost EV adoption, aiming for EVs to represent 30% of total car sales by 2030. Tesla's entry into India reflects its strategic move to tap into this emerging market and establish a foothold before competition further intensifies.

Impact of Tesla in India

Once Tesla officially enters India, it is expected to generate both direct and indirect economic benefits for the country. The establishment and sustained operation of factories will contribute to job creation, offering opportunities across various sectors.

Additionally, increased localization efforts will likely result in lower prices for Tesla's electric vehicles, making them more accessible to Indian consumers. Furthermore, Tesla's expertise in the EV industry may spur innovation among other manufacturers, leading to improved features, performance, and pricing in the market.

However, these potential outcomes remain speculative for now. Only time and Musk's arrival will reveal the specifics of Tesla's operational plans in India.

