  • Even If Indira Gandhi Returns From Heaven, Article 370 Will Not Be Restored: Amit Shah

Published 19:27 IST, November 13th 2024

Even If Indira Gandhi Returns From Heaven, Article 370 Will Not Be Restored: Amit Shah

The BJP's star campaigner sought to corner the Congress over Muslim reservation and accused the main opposition party of deliberately stalling construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya for years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a poll rally | Image: PTI
19:27 IST, November 13th 2024