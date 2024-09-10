sb.scorecardresearch
  • Even Oppn Leaders Play With Snow in Kashmir Without Any Fear: BJP Targets Cong Over Shinde's Remark

Published 19:13 IST, September 10th 2024

Even Oppn Leaders Play With Snow in Kashmir Without Any Fear: BJP Targets Cong Over Shinde's Remark

BJP said the security of the country is “so strong” under PM Modi's leadership that even the opposition leaders play with snow in Kashmir without any fear.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: PTI/ File Photo
  • 2 min read
19:13 IST, September 10th 2024