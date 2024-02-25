Updated September 10th, 2021 at 06:49 IST
Every adult in J-K's Samba received at least one dose of Covid vaccine: Official
Every adult in J-K's Samba received at least one dose of Covid vaccine: Official
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jammu, Sept 9 (PTI) Samba of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a major milestone by administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to every adult in the district, an official said on Thursday.
With this, Samba has become has the first district in the union territory to achieve the milestone, Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta.
Advertisement
Gupta said till now 3,20,780 doses of the vaccine have been administered, of which 2,43,013 people received their first dose.
The DC hailed efforts of frontline workers for putting relentless efforts for the achievement.
Advertisement
“We have established a covid control room in the district and calling people a day in advance before their vaccination is due. Today, we held special sessions to administer the second dose to teachers, students, pregnant and lactating mothers across the district,” the DC said. PTI AB RDK RDK
Advertisement
Published September 10th, 2021 at 06:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Joe Root's overseas Test tonsWeb Storiesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.