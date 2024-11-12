Published 23:11 IST, November 12th 2024
Every Bangladeshi, Rohingya Staying Illegally Will Be Evicted From Mumbai: Amit Shah
Amit Shah has vowed to deport every single Bangladeshi and Rohingyas who are staying illegally in Mumbai.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Image: PTI
