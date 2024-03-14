Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru has been hit hard with the water crisis even before the summers arrive. A drought-like-situation is looming dangerously large over the city this year as rapid water reduction at two major lakes, spread across a total of 1,200 acres, in Bengaluru contributed to the drying up of borewells in and around the city, especially Bellandur and Varthur region. It is being alleged that the delay in rejuvenation of Bengaluru’s two major lakes may have caused the drying up of borewells in the region.

Report suggests that both water bodies stopped receiving treated sewage and rainwater after the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) took up lake rejuvenation work four years ago.

Measures taken by the people to fight water crisis

The city Bengaluru, which houses around 13.5 million people from all parts of the subcontinent, is termed as the most unsustainable of all other metropolises, since it is not close to a flowing water source, and hauls its water uphill, from the Cauvery nearly 100 km away. As the city grapples with the massive water crisis, here are the measures being taken by the residents of Bengaluru, the civic bodies and the government to tackle the water scarcity.

Work from home recommended until monsoon season

In light of the ongoing water crisis in the city, residents of Silicon Valley are calling for a shift to online work or work-from-home until the monsoon season. The tech professionals in Bengaluru, which is also known as the IT hub, have gradually started moving back to their hometowns, temporarily, amid urban distress due to water shortage.

It is being said that most schools and colleges in Bengaluru are being continued in offline mode to avoid disturbing students’ routines during exams. These education institutions are using water tankers to fulfill the need saying that ahead of the examination, they don’t want to switch to online classes which may result in suffering of the students.

However, it is being heavily demanded for a switch to online mode citing the worsening water crisis, following which a few coaching institutions in the city have shifted to the online classes.

Water recycling

Several commercial establishments including education institutions are opting for water conservation measures on their campuses using the water recycling process. The recycled water is being used for washing and cleaning. In addition to it, these establishments have stopped watering the lawns daily to ensure water is conserved to maximum.

Strict rules implemented

On the other hand, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) banned the use of drinking water in swimming pools, washing of cars, construction works and other non-essential purposes. The civic body has also made provisions of fine of Rs 5,000 for the violators. Additionally, a stringent law in this regard will be imposed from March 15.

Efforts to refill the drying lakes

The civic authorities in Bengaluru are taking measures to refill the drying lakes with treated water, which dried up as the water inflow was diverted by the concerned authorities for desilting the lakes. It is being said that delay in the work has severely affected the groundwater table in the lake. The agency will also deploy innovative technology near the restored lake beds to supply water after testing.

It was decided that 1,300 million litres per day would be supplied to replenish groundwater sources in the city as around 50 per cent of the borewells have dried up, which sums up to over 3,000 borewells.

Limited water use

Residents are implementing emergency measures of their own and are issuing instructions to stop washing cars and balconies, bathe with half a bucket of water and use ‘half flush’ after daily ablutions, use the economy cycle of washing machines and use wastewater from water filters to mop the floor and bathrooms.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, said that unused milk tankers will be used to ferry water.

