Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

‘Every Mother, Sister of Bengal Is My Family’: PM Modi Hails Nari Shakti at Barasat Rally | Quotes

Calling the Mamata govt anti-women, PM Modi also called the women of Sandeshkhali his 'parivar'

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
PM Modi addressed the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan programme in Barasat
PM Modi addressed the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan programme in Barasat | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Barasat: Launching a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and calling it anti-women while addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan programme in Barasat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “Bharatiya Janata Party and Women empowerment is the story of Viksit Bharat," adding, “Today’s huge programme is a witness to how BJP is making women power the power of developed India.” PM Modi reminded the attendees about the various pro-women developmental projects undertaken by the BJP-led NDA government. 

“I have worked in the organization for years. That’s why I know that such a big national level programme has to be organised, where women’s groups come together in one programme at 19-20 thousand places across the country. This is the biggest event in the public life of India,” PM Modi said.

"This huge programme is proof of how BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the power of 'Viksit Bharat'. On January 9, BJP started the 'Shakti Vandan' campaign across the country. During this, interactions with lakhs of self-help groups were done across the country and today, in West Bengal there is a huge programme organised for members of the self-help groups," said PM Modi.

PM on Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan

“On January 9, BJP had started ‘Narishakti Vandan Abhiyan’ in the country, during which lakhs of self-help groups were contacted across the country.” he added.

“Today such a huge conference of sisters associated with self-help groups is taking place here in West Bengal,” he added.

PM Takes a Swipe at TMC, Calls Women of Sandeshkhali 'My Parivaar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ruling Trinamool Congress has committed sin against women. “Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali, anyone’s head would hang in shame… but this has no impact on the TMC government.”

He said that the Mamata Banerjee government has “trust on its leaders but not on sisters and daughters”.

“Women power of Bengal are out to take on TMC’s Mafia Raj,” the prime minister said, adding that the entire Bengal will witness the “Sandeshkhali Jhor” (Sandeshkhali storm).

He slammed the TMC government “working under the pressure of appeasement” and said that it can never provide security to women.

INDI Alliance Is Shaken: PM Modi

“Seeing NDA forming its govt in the Centre, the INDI Alliance has begun to shake now. They have started hurling abuses at me now. They are asking about my family. They're saying I talk against 'Parivarvad' because I don't have any family. These people want to know about my family. I want these 'Parivarvadis' to witness our gathering and understand that all the people present here are my family,” PM Modi said.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

