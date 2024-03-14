Advertisement

Danish Akhlaq, son of a former BSP Lok Sabha MP, has been arrested on charge of rape, police here said on Saturday.

Danish, son of former MP Shahid Akhlaq, was booked under Section 376 at Partapur Police Station late Friday night and arrested from his house, Brahmpuri's Circle Officer (CO) Shuchita Singh told PTI.

Danish's mobile has also been taken into custody by the police for investigation.

The CCTV cameras in the hotel where the incident took place are being checked and the police have seized the DVR, the CO said.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that Danish on Tuesday called her to a hotel room and had sex with her saying he will marry her.

Shahid Akhlaq, Meerut MP from 2004 to 2009, told PTI his son was a victim of a honey trap. "My son has been trapped."

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan had on Friday said the victim had filed her complaint with him Thursday at his office.

She also showed her chats with Danish on Facebook and Instagram, he said.

The SSP said the matter has been handed over to the cyber cell.

In her complaint, the woman said that a few months ago, she got a friend request from Danish Akhlaq on Instagram, who said he is the son of a former MP, after which she became friends with him.

The woman in her complaint also said Danish told her he was a bachelor and promised to marry her.

On August 20, Danish had come to Delhi and they met at a restaurant in Hauz Khas area. They met again on Tuesday at a hotel in Meerut where the alleged incident happened.

The woman has also alleged that Akhlaq made a video of the act and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.