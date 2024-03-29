How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Mukhtat Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam Govt in 2004

Advertisement

Lucknow: Shailendra Singh, a former deputy superintendent of police who slapped the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in January 2004, recalled the decade-old era when he underwent political pressure and made to resign within 15 days allegedly by the then UP government-led by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

After 12 hours of the death of Ansari, a five-time MLA, Singh mentioned that he was the first who recovered a light machine gun from the gangster-turned-politician's possession.

“20 years ago, in 2004, Mukhtar Ansari's empire was at its peak. He (Mukhtar Ansari) would move around in open jeeps in areas where curfew was imposed. That time, I recovered an LMG. No recovery was made before or after that. I even imposed the POTA on him... But the Mulayam government wanted to save him at any cost," Singh claimed.

“He (Mulayam Singh Yadav) pressured officials, IG-range, DIG, and SP-STF were transferred. Even I was made to resign within 15 days. But in my resignation, I wrote my reasons and put it before the people that this is the government you chose, which is protecting and working on the orders of mafias... I wasn't doing a favour to anyone. It was my duty,” he added.

2004 LMG Case: All You Need to Know

The former DSP had on many occassion claimed that he was harassed by the then UP government and his department officers because of his stringent action taken against Ansari and his aides. He had to resign under 'pressure' and even faced vandalism charges.

In 2004, Shailendra Singh was in-charge of the Varanasi unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh when an incident of firing was reported in the Cantt area of Lucknow between late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and Mukhtar Ansari.

Taking congnisance of the law and order situation, the then Samajwadi Party government activated the UP STF to be vigilant against gang wars in the state.

In January 2004, a call was traced on a deal of getting light machine gun- LMG. Singh claimed that Ansari was dealing with a fugitive soldier to get the LMG at Rs 1 crore cost. The LMG deal was allegedly done by Ansari's gunner Munnar Yadav, uncle of Babu Lal.

Singh acted on the intercepted a call and raided Chaubepur area of Varanasi on January 25, 2004, and arrested Babu Lal Yadav, Munnar Yadav from the spot and recovered the LMG along with 200 live cartridges. The swift action was based on an intel that Singh received.

Singh filed two cases at the Chaubeypur police station under the Arms Act and POTA against Ansari.

Amid statewide agitation against police department and pressure to remove Ansari's name from FIR filed under POTA case, Singh resigned from police services in February 2004.

Case Against Singh & Its Withdrawal by Yogi Govt

A month after Singh's resignation, an FIR was slapped on him for alleged vandalism at the DM office restroom. Lalji, a class IV employee of the DM office, lodged the FIR at Cantt police station in Varanasi. Shailendra Singh was arrested and sent to jail.

After 16 years, the Uttar Pradesh government-led by CM Yogi Adityanath in 2021 withdrawn the case of vandalism against Singh in Varanasi.