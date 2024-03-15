Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

The survivor's mother alleged that 81-year-old Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2. Besides POCSO, the BJP leader has been booked under 354(A) of the IPC.

Copies of the FIR accessed by Republic

There was no reaction from Yediyurappa or anyone in his family on the complaint lodged against him at the Sadashivanagar police station.

According to the FIR, the incident allegedly unfolded when the mother and daughter visited Yediyurappa to seek assistance in a cheating case.

Yediyurappa Responds to Allegations

Submitting his first response on the case, Yediyurappa said, “It's a shocking allegation as the woman who filed the case came crying at my house. I decided to hear them after they broke down. I tried to help them and they lodged case against me only. Even I gave them money as they were facing financial problems.”

‘Sensitive case Involving Former CM’

Reacting to the case, Karnataka Home Minister and Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar said, “Yesterday night one lady has given a complaint to Sadashivanagar police station against Yediyurappa, our former Chief Minster, saying that her daughter was molested.”

“So they have taken a case and the investigation is underway. Until and unless we know the truth, we can’t reveal anything. The case has been registered, that much I can tell you. It’s a very sensitive case, involving a former Chief Minister of the State,” he added.

Yediyurappa served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka between 2008 and 2011, for a shortwhile in May 2018, and again from July 2019 to 2021.

