Published 14:49 IST, August 22nd 2024
Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Felicitates Olympic Bronze Winning Hockey Team
Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated some members of the Indian men's hockey team that won a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated some members of the Indian men's hockey team that won a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:49 IST, August 22nd 2024