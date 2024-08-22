sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Sunita Williams | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Felicitates Olympic Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Published 14:49 IST, August 22nd 2024

Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Felicitates Olympic Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated some members of the Indian men's hockey team that won a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ODISHA CM NAVEEN PATNAIK.
Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated some members of the Indian men's hockey team that won a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:49 IST, August 22nd 2024