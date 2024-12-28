Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Funeral: Traffic Jam Likely in Key Areas of Delhi Today | Check Routes To Avoid

Manmohan Singh Funeral: Traffic Likely to Be Hit in Parts of Delhi Today | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, scheduled for today at Nigambodh Ghat.

"The dignitaries from many foreign countries, along with other VIPs/VVIPs and the general public, will visit Nigambodh Ghat on the occasion of the state funeral of the late Dr. Sh. Manmohan Singh, former PM of India, on 28.12.2024," the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory on Friday.

The traffic advisory, which outlines restrictions and diversions on major routes in the National Capital, will be in effect from 7 AM to 3 PM. The advisory urges the public to avoid certain roads and use public transport to help ease congestion.

Diversion Points

According to the advisory, diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhishter Setu.

Traffic Restrictions

Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversions may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Additionally, commuters traveling to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on these routes.

The advisory further requests the public to use public transport to reduce road congestion. Vehicles should only be parked in designated parking lots; roadside parking should be avoided as it obstructs the normal flow of traffic.

The police have also urged the public to report any unusual or unidentified objects or persons in suspicious circumstances.

The last rites of Dr. Manmohan Singh will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday at 11:45 AM.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, passed away at 9:51 PM on December 26, 2024, at AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the government that a state funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on December 28, 2024, at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for the state funeral with full military honours," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to the hospital.