sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:25 IST, July 22nd 2024

Ex-Serviceman Kills Six Family Members Over Land Dispute in Ambala's Naraingarh

An ex-serviceman allegedly hacked to death six members of his family, including his mother, a nephew and two nieces, in Naraingarh here over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ex-Serviceman Kills Six Family Members Over a Land Dispute in Ambala's Naraingarh
Ex-Serviceman Kills Six Family Members Over a Land Dispute in Ambala's Naraingarh | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:24 IST, July 22nd 2024