Published 21:25 IST, July 22nd 2024
Ex-Serviceman Kills Six Family Members Over Land Dispute in Ambala's Naraingarh
An ex-serviceman allegedly hacked to death six members of his family, including his mother, a nephew and two nieces, in Naraingarh here over a land dispute, police said on Monday.
India News
- 2 min read
Press Trust Of India
Ex-Serviceman Kills Six Family Members Over a Land Dispute in Ambala's Naraingarh | Image: Pixabay
- 2 min read
