×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

Former Union Minister Birender Singh said he had quit the BJP and will be joining the Congress.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday
Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Former Union Minister Birender Singh on Monday said he had quit the BJP and will be joining the Congress, the move coming almost a month after his son Brijender Singh joined the grand old party.

Birender Singh's wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana Prem Lata also quit the BJP

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Birender Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief JP Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will join the Congress." 

Birender Singh had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after an over four-decade-long stint with the Congress.

Advertisement

After his son joined the Congress on March 10, there was speculation that Birender Singh would follow suit.

Singh had previously stated his intention to depart from the BJP if it continued an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Haryana. Shortly after Singh's son joined the Congress, the BJP ended its alliance with the JJP on March 12.

Advertisement

Both Singh and his son, in the past, had frequently opposed the BJP's stance. They had actively supported the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

 

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Andre Russell

Russell's bat weight

a few seconds ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar In Kannappa

a minute ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Co-lending assets of NBFC

2 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
Pegatron

Pegatron iPhone plant

5 minutes ago
Tata Motors

Q4 JLR sales

8 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Dhoni ready to brat KKR

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Retro Games

Apple allows retro games

13 minutes ago
cyber crime

Gurugram Cyber Crime

13 minutes ago
PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Nationwide

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni faces Narine

16 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

suicide

17 minutes ago
Nithin Kamath

Seema Patil On Cancer

18 minutes ago
Pro-Palestinian activist agitating outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nicaragua-Germany at ICJ

21 minutes ago
Bengaluru: BJP Worker Dies After Crashing Into Union Minister's Car Door

Bengaluru: BJP Worker Die

22 minutes ago
Gajendra Singh

Brainrecoding Edutech

34 minutes ago
Bengaluru facing brutal heatwave, netizens comparing it to Dubai

Bengaluru The Next Dubai

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education6 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo