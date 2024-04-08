Advertisement

Chandigarh: Former Union Minister Birender Singh on Monday said he had quit the BJP and will be joining the Congress, the move coming almost a month after his son Brijender Singh joined the grand old party.

Birender Singh's wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana Prem Lata also quit the BJP.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Birender Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief JP Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will join the Congress."

Birender Singh had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after an over four-decade-long stint with the Congress.

Advertisement

After his son joined the Congress on March 10, there was speculation that Birender Singh would follow suit.

Singh had previously stated his intention to depart from the BJP if it continued an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Haryana. Shortly after Singh's son joined the Congress, the BJP ended its alliance with the JJP on March 12.

Advertisement

Both Singh and his son, in the past, had frequently opposed the BJP's stance. They had actively supported the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

(with PTI inputs)