Published 12:13 IST, November 16th 2024
Exchange of Fire Underway Between Security Forces and Naxals at Kanker Narayanpur Border
An exchange of fire is underway between security forces and Naxals in the jungle of Abujhmadh at Kanker Narayanpur Border in Chhattisgarh
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
An exchange of fire is underway between security forces and Naxals in the jungle of Abujhmadh at Kanker Narayanpur Border in Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:13 IST, November 16th 2024