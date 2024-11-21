Published 18:41 IST, November 21st 2024
Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Trial Against Former CM Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi High Court on Thursday declines to stay trial against former CM Arvind Kejriwal in 2021-22 Excise Policy case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Excise Policy case: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against former CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image: PTI
18:41 IST, November 21st 2024