sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Trial Against Former CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published 18:41 IST, November 21st 2024

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Trial Against Former CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declines to stay trial against former CM Arvind Kejriwal in 2021-22 Excise Policy case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Excise Policy case: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against former CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:41 IST, November 21st 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Capitals