×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Excise Policy Case: ED Quiz AP MLA Durgesh Pathak, Kejriwal's Personal Assistant

In a significant development in Excise Policy Case, Enforcement Directorate on Monday quizzed AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal assistant.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant development in Excise Policy Case, Enforcement Directorate on Monday quizzed AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal assistant, as per media reports. 

According to media reports, AAP MLA Pathak's questioning has lasted for 4.30 hours before ending a  short while ago. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Crew

Crew Sequel In Works?

a few seconds ago
Jonathan Majors

Majors Assault Case

2 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

2 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Postponed

3 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

4 minutes ago
We Transformed Northeast From Abandoned To Abundant Region: PM Modi

We Transformed Northeast

6 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

6 minutes ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.

Jaishankar on CAA

6 minutes ago
The Enforcement Directorate.

Excise Policy Case

14 minutes ago
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj On Good Roles

26 minutes ago
German troops arriving in Lithuania as part of a permanent deployment to protect NATO's eastern flank.

German Troops Deploy

26 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2

30 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

30 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidan Advance Bookings

34 minutes ago
Jeetendra

Jeetendra 82nd Bday

34 minutes ago
Anant Ambani Royal Entry To Dubai Mall in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Video Viral

Anant Ambani Dubai Mall

34 minutes ago
US Stocks

US markets volatile

38 minutes ago
Delhi

'Zombie Drug' Menace

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  3. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education9 hours ago

  4. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo