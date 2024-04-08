Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:48 IST
Excise Policy Case: ED Quiz AP MLA Durgesh Pathak, Kejriwal's Personal Assistant
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: In a significant development in Excise Policy Case, Enforcement Directorate on Monday quizzed AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal assistant, as per media reports.
According to media reports, AAP MLA Pathak's questioning has lasted for 4.30 hours before ending a short while ago.
