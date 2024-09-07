Published 09:52 IST, September 7th 2024
Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal was Party to 'Criminal Conspiracy', Says CBI
CM was "party to the criminal conspiracy" of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy since the beginning, the CBI has allege in the case.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Excise policy case: Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:52 IST, September 7th 2024