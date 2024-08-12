sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Vinesh Phogat | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Excise Policy Scam: Kejriwal Moves SC Against High Court Order on Seeking Bail from CBI

Published 11:42 IST, August 12th 2024

Excise Policy Scam: Kejriwal Moves SC Against High Court Order on Seeking Bail from CBI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case
CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:42 IST, August 12th 2024