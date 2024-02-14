The governor urged the nation to stand together amid this unrest and demanded the guilty be punished. | Image: Republic

Kolkata: While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday claimed that women in Sandeshkhali have lost their faith in local police. While referring to the current unrest in Sandeshkhali, the governor said that goons have taken law and order into their hands. Governor CV Ananda Bose said, “Goons have taken law and order into their hands. The women I met have lost faith in the local police. Need a special investigation under court supervision. Women cried while narrating their ordeal.”

The governor’s remarks come as fresh restrictions have been imposed in the seven-gram panchayats of West Bengal, including in Sandeshkhali, a day after the Calcutta High Court ordered the removal of prohibitory orders that were imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block.

Mentioning that the recent alleged assault on women in the Sandeshkhali has sent shock waves in the area, the Governor added, "What I saw in Sandeshkhali shocked my senses. Women on the streets are tense. In fact, the entire area of Sandeshkhali is under shock. During the visit, we heard their cases and they explained to us the incidents that took place in the past.”

He urged the nation to stand together amid this unrest and demanded the guilty be punished.

He further said, "The nation should stand together. It's the beginning of the end of the crime against women. We want to make Bengal a safer place as goons are taking over. In the Sandeshkhali matter, I don't want to enter political slugfest but the law has to take its own course. The guilty should be punished.”

Will work for welfare of people of Bengal: Governor Bose

#RepublicExposesSandeshkhali | I will uphold the Constitution of India, and will work for the welfare of the people of Bengal. It's the people of Bengal who appointed me as their Governor: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in an exclusive interaction with Republic's Shawan Sen… pic.twitter.com/Q8BQJJ06b1 — Republic (@republic) February 14, 2024

Bose asserted that he will continue to work for the people of Bengal as they have appointed him the governor.

“I will uphold the Constitution of India, and will work for the welfare of the people of Bengal. It's the people of Bengal who appointed me as their Governor.”

Bose also condemned the attack on Republic Reporter as the reporter was allegedly shoved and pulled by collar by cops during the clash.

Bengal Guv Condemns Attack on Republic Reporter



"Freedom of the press is vital. If there's an attack, it must be condemned by each and every section, including the government. Media should be given the freedom to expose the truth. I strongly condemn the attack and will take all… pic.twitter.com/yRYxQx8HVr — Republic (@republic) February 14, 2024

He further added, "Freedom of the press is vital. If there's an attack, it must be condemned by each and every section, including the government. Media should be given the freedom to expose the truth. I strongly condemn the attack and will take all necessary steps to protect the media rights.”

