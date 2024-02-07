Advertisement

Ram Mandir Latest News: With 5 days to go before the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Republic TV has accessed visuals of Ram Lalla's murti (idol) en-route to the grand temple. Amidst resonant chants of 'Jai Sri Ram,' the truck (which was parked at Vivek Srishti building) carrying Lord Ram's sacred idol made its way to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Under Z security, the idol of Ram Lalla by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj will be taken on a tour of the temple premises.

Truck Carrying Ram Lalla's Idol (Republic TV Image)

At present, a cloth has covered the eyes of the idol. This concealment will persist as the idol embarks on a ‘Shobha Yatra’ or ‘Nagar Bhraman’ around the temple premises. The significant moment when the cloth is unveiled is scheduled for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. On this day, the idol's eyes will be revealed, marking a key phase in the religious proceedings.

Surya Kiran to Beautify Ram Lalla's Idol

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is built in such a way that the sun rays will fall on the idol of Ram Lalla and illuminate its sanctum sanctorum on every Ram Navami. The design is inspired by the 13th-century Sun temple at Konark in Odisha. "The Sun temple at Konark in Odisha is an example where the sun rays reach inside the temple. All the technical aspects and state-of-the-art technology are being considered regarding how the rays of the sun reach the sanctum (of Ram temple)", Kameshwar Choupal, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said.

Opposition Continues to Politicise ‘Pran Pratishtha’

As the country waits with bated breath for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Jan 22 in Ayodhya, the Opposition leaders continue to politicise the matter. While Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has termed the ceremony as 'Narendra Modi's function', TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said ,"It is not our job to do Pran Pratistha. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure." Read the list of leaders who have said no to Pran Pratishtha here.