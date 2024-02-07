English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

EXCLUSIVE VISUALS: Ram Lalla's Murti Enroute Ram Mandir Ahead of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

The idol of Ram Lalla by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj will be taken on a tour of the temple premises today.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Mandir Latest News: With 5 days to go before the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Republic TV has accessed visuals of Ram Lalla's murti (idol) en-route to the grand temple. Amidst resonant chants of 'Jai Sri Ram,' the truck (which was parked at Vivek Srishti building) carrying Lord Ram's sacred idol made its way to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Under Z security, the idol of Ram Lalla by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj will be taken on a tour of the temple premises. 

Truck Carrying Ram Lalla's Idol (Republic TV Image)

At present, a cloth has covered the eyes of the idol. This concealment will persist as the idol embarks on a ‘Shobha Yatra’ or ‘Nagar Bhraman’ around the temple premises. The significant moment when the cloth is unveiled is scheduled for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. On this day, the idol's eyes will be revealed, marking a key phase in the religious proceedings.

Advertisement

Surya Kiran to Beautify Ram Lalla's Idol

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is built in such a way that the sun rays will fall on the idol of Ram Lalla and illuminate its sanctum sanctorum on every Ram Navami. The design is inspired by the 13th-century Sun temple at Konark in Odisha. "The Sun temple at Konark in Odisha is an example where the sun rays reach inside the temple. All the technical aspects and state-of-the-art technology are being considered regarding how the rays of the sun reach the sanctum (of Ram temple)", Kameshwar Choupal, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said. 

Opposition Continues to Politicise ‘Pran Pratishtha

As the country waits with bated breath for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Jan 22 in Ayodhya, the Opposition leaders continue to politicise the matter. While Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has termed the ceremony as 'Narendra Modi's function', TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said ,"It is not our job to do Pran Pratistha. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure." Read the list of leaders who have said no to Pran Pratishtha here. 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh Mehta's Dreamy Goa Weddin

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. Sauber F1 team says it's not concerned by reported investigation

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement