×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 14:10 IST

Experience with AAP shows it is no more time for experimental politics: BJP

The BJP on Friday said the regular arrests of senior AAP leaders in corruption cases have torn its claim of "kattar" (hardcore) honesty and politics of values to shreds, asserting that it also provides "food for thought" to citizens that this is not the time for experimental politics when the country is marching ahead.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. | photo: X/@iSudhanshu_IN | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The BJP on Friday said the regular arrests of senior AAP leaders in corruption cases have torn its claim of "kattar" (hardcore) honesty and politics of values to shreds, asserting that it also provides "food for thought" to citizens that this is not the time for experimental politics when the country is marching ahead.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited a Delhi court's observations that the material placed before it nowhere shows that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's arrest in the excise policy case is unwarranted and unreasonable, as he slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) condemnation of the action against its leader.

Noting that Singh is the AAP's leader in Parliament while two other senior leaders of the party -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain -- have also been jailed on corruption charges, Trivedi told reporters here that the frequent arrests of its leaders have exposed the claims made by the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"For those who are alleging that the case is baseless, the Rouse Avenue Court has clearly observed that prima facie, the material placed before it nowhere shows that the arrest in the present case is unwarranted and unreasonable," he said.

The AAP, which had promised to establish values in Indian politics, has become the "most valueless party" and the people of Delhi are feeling cheated, the BJP leader said.

It is food for thought for the country's citizens as well, he added.

"Those who speak of having new experiences in politics ... it is no more the era of experimental politics. India is emerging strongly on the world stage to play a new role," Trivedi said, claiming that the AAP has shown how tragic and dangerous such experiences can become. 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 14:10 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo