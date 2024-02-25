English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 19:12 IST

Experts suggest all gates at Delhi Metro stations be opened, DDMA yet to decide

Experts suggest all gates at Delhi Metro stations be opened, DDMA yet to decide

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Experts have suggested opening all the gates of the Delhi Metro stations to reduce congestion for commuters during a recent meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials said.

The suggestion was made by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujit Kumar Singh at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Advertisement

According to the minutes of the meeting held on August 27, Singh observed that only some gates of the Delhi Metro stations are opened and advised opening of all the gates at the earliest as this would lead to lesser congestion.

The DDMA, though, is yet to decide on the suggestion.

Advertisement

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 276 gates.

An official of the DMRC said, "We are following the guidelines of the DDMA and some gates are closed at metro stations. Opening of more gates would lead to more people inside the station. We will follow the guidelines of the DDMA." Currently, Delhi Metro is operating at 100 per cent seating capacity with no standing passengers allowed.

Advertisement

Delhi Metro services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the COVID-induced lockdown, which was first imposed on April 19 and then successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

On June 7, metro services resumed after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved COVID situation in the national capital, but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

On July 26, the trains started running with full capacity but there was no provision for standing passengers. PTI SLB HDA

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 19:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nani Promises Back-To-Back Celebrations In Theatres In Thank You Note

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Varun's Pic With Sidharth, Shahid From WPL Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo