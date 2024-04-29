What Forced Prajwal Revanna to 'Leave' India | Everything You Need to Know About the Sex Scandal | Image:Republic

New Delhi: The Karnataka Sex Scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, has gripped the nation amid explosive allegations of sexual assault and explicit videos. A case has been filed against the Karnataka MP following the emergence of videos allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with multiple women. According to sources, on Saturday morning, Revanna departed for Germany, a move that coincided with the emergence of the controversial videos online.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Devegowda, serves as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency witnessed voting in the second phase on April 26. The Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), aligned with the NDA in September last year.

The scandal unfolded when explicit video clips purportedly involving Prajwal Revanna surfaced on social media shortly after he cast his vote in the Phase 2 elections on April 26.

Accusations against Revanna include sexual assault and misconduct, with one woman alleging that she was abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022. She claimed that Revanna's father, HD Revanna, also assaulted her, and there were threats to her life and her family's safety.

The complainant further claimed that Prajwal Revanna misbehaved with her daughter over a video call and had "vulgar conversations" with her.

Former minister H D Revanna has also been booked by Holenarasipur police on the complaint of his house help. A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against him.

Revanna denies all allegations, says videos are ‘doctored’

However, Revanna vehemently denied the allegations, claiming that the videos were “doctored” and part of a malicious attempt to tarnish his reputation and influence voters. Revanna also filed a police complaint.

The Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, following a recommendation by the state women's commission.

The three-member SIT of IPS officers is led by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh, while the other two members are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar. The SIT has been asked to complete its investigation at the earliest.

The scandal has sparked a political firestorm, with the BJP distancing itself from Revanna and the JD(S) grappling with internal strife over the allegations.

BJP ’s Holenarsipura candidate received explicit videos to ‘blackmail’

BJP leader Devaraje Gowdahad (party's Holenarsipura candidate during the 2023 Assembly elections) alleged that he had written to then state president BY Vijayendra in December last year, flagging "grave allegations" against the HD Deve Gowda family, including Prajwal Revanna.

He claimed that he had received a pen drive containing 2,976 explicit videos of women. "If we align with the JD(S) and if we nominate a JD(S) candidate in Hassan for the Lok Sabha elections, these videos can be used as a brahmastra and we will be tainted as a party that aligned with the family of a rapist. This will be a big blow to the image of our party nationally," Devaraje Gowdahad wrote in the letter.

The Karnataka Sex scandal ignites political battle

The leaders of Janata Dal (Secular) demanded Prajwal Revanna and his father, former minister HD Revanna’s resignation. JDS MLA Samruddhi Manjunath said that the sex video case in which Prajwal Revanna is currently embroiled has brought “embarrassment to the entire state.”

Manjunath claimed that he has support of 19 JDS MLAs, as he asked the central leadership to expel both Prajwal and HD Revanna from the party within 24 hours.

“Hassan's obscene videos are circulating in the media, it has embarrassed party workers. President HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy should take a proper decision. They should decide whether 19 MLAs are important or HD Revanna or Prajwal is important. Revanna and Prajwal should be expelled from the party within 24 hours to save the party's principles and save us from embarrassment,” said Manjunath.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy expressed his stance, opting to await the outcome of the investigation before forming conclusions. However, he emphasized that there would be no leniency for anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.

Distancing itself from the controversy, the Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Prakash said, “ "We, as a party, have no association with the videos, and we refrain from commenting on the SIT probe initiated by the state government concerning Prajwal Revanna's alleged involvement in the sex scandal.”

In a two-page letter publicly released on Monday morning, another JD(S) leader, Sharangouda Kandkur, demanded the suspension of Prajwal Revanna. He conveyed the embarrassment felt within the party due to the circulating videos, stressing the damage inflicted on the reputation of both HD Deve Gowda and the JD(S).

The Congress, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of facilitating Prajwal Revanna's departure from the country amid the controversy over the alleged sex tapes involving him. Congress leaders and activists staged a protest in Bengaluru, urging for his immediate arrest.