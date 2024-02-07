Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

EXPLAINED: What is The Ranjit Sreenivasan Murder Case All About?

Ranjit Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021.

Deceased BJP leader Ranjit Sreenivasan
Deceased BJP leader Ranjit Sreenivasan | Image:File
Ranjit Sreenivasan Murder Case: The Alapuzha court in Kerala on Tuesday awarded death sentence to 15 people affiliated with the now-banned radical Islamist group, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for killing BJP leader and lawyer Ranjit Sreenivasan.  The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi. The convicts who got the death penalty are Nizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Md Aslam, Salam, Abdul Kalam, Safaruddin, Munshad, Jazeeb, Navaz, Shemir, Nazeer, Zakir Hussain, Shaji, Shamnaz.

For the unversed, Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, allegedly by the PFI and the SDPI activists. The BJP leader’s murder occurred just hours after SDPI leader KS Shan was killed by a gang on the night of December 18 while he was returning home in Alappuzha.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying that they were a “trained killer squad” and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the “rarest of the rarest” of crimes. 

What Happened on Dec 19, 2021? 

On the ill-fated morning of December 2021, a sleeping Ranjith was abruptly awakened by a gang that invaded his home. In a merciless and gruesome act, he was brutally hacked to death right in front of his residence, with his elderly mother, young daughter, and wife as horrified witnesses. His body bore a staggering 56 wounds, and his face was so severely disfigured that it became unrecognizable. The haunting image of Ranjith covered in blood, fighting for his life, will forever linger in the memories of his family. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

