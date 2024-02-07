Advertisement

Mysuru: The auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol made by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj was completed in the sanctum sanctorum (Garb Griha) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first visuals of Ram Lalla inside the Garb Griha after Pran Pratishtha shows the 51-inch idol, carved in Krishna Shila Stone (Black), depicting a five-year old Lord Ram.

Yogiraj, along with two other skilled artisans--Ganesh Bhatt from Bengaluru and Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan--were given the responsibility of crafting statues depicting the child form of Lord Ram.

At the selection stage, Yogiraj’s masterpiece was selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through voting process. Yogiraj used the unique Krishna Shila stone from Bujjegoudanapura village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka to sculpt the idol, according to reports.

Krishna Shila Stone: All You Need to Know

In temples across South India, majority of the idols of Gods and Goddesses have been carved from the Nellikaru rocks, referred as Krishna Shilas due to their mathcing colour with Lord Krishna.

The Krishna Shila stones are available in abundance in HD Kote and Mysuru districts of Karnataka. Reason behind its wide usage to sculpt the idol is that Krishna Shila stones are soft in nature which consists mostly of lac.

When brought freshly from the quarries, the stone remains soft. However, it turns harder and takes solid shape after 2-3 years of non-usage.

The stone block is initially marked according to the intended design, and artisans shape it using chisels of varying sizes to achieve intricate patterns.

Subsequently, the stone is transformed into idols, with both rough and detailed carvings accomplished through the use of a limited set of tools, including hammers and chisels for precision in fine detailing.

The history of Krishna Shila Stone carving in Mysore dates back to many centuries and have been patronized by royal kingdoms.