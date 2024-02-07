English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:06 IST

EXPLAINED | Why Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj Used Krishna Shila Stone for Ram Lalla's Idol

The Ram Lalla idol made by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj was installed in the sanctum sanctorum (Garb Griha) on Thursday.

Ronit Singh
Ram Lalla Idol After Auspicious Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya
Ram Lalla Idol After Auspicious Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mysuru: The auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol made by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj was completed in the sanctum sanctorum (Garb Griha) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The first visuals of Ram Lalla inside the Garb Griha after Pran Pratishtha shows the 51-inch idol, carved in Krishna Shila Stone (Black), depicting a five-year old Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Yogiraj, along with two other skilled artisans--Ganesh Bhatt from Bengaluru and Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan--were given the responsibility of crafting statues depicting the child form of Lord Ram.

At the selection stage, Yogiraj’s masterpiece was selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through voting process. Yogiraj used the unique Krishna Shila stone from Bujjegoudanapura village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka to sculpt the idol, according to reports. 

Advertisement

Krishna Shila Stone: All You Need to Know 

In temples across South India, majority of the idols of Gods and Goddesses have been carved from the Nellikaru rocks, referred as Krishna Shilas due to their mathcing colour with Lord Krishna. 

Advertisement

The Krishna Shila stones are available in abundance in HD Kote and Mysuru districts of Karnataka. Reason behind its wide usage to sculpt the idol is that Krishna Shila stones are soft in nature which consists mostly of lac. 

When brought freshly from the quarries, the stone remains soft. However, it turns harder and takes solid shape after 2-3 years of non-usage. 

Advertisement

The stone block is initially marked according to the intended design, and artisans shape it using chisels of varying sizes to achieve intricate patterns. 

Subsequently, the stone is transformed into idols, with both rough and detailed carvings accomplished through the use of a limited set of tools, including hammers and chisels for precision in fine detailing.

Advertisement

The history of Krishna Shila Stone carving in Mysore dates back to many centuries and have been patronized by royal kingdoms.

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

28 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

29 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

31 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

40 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos13 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement