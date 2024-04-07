×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 2nd, 2022 at 20:45 IST

Exports up 15.46 pc to USD 37.3 bn in May; trade deficit widens to USD 23.33 bn

Exports up 15.46 pc to USD 37.3 bn in May; trade deficit widens to USD 23.33 bn

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46 per cent to USD 37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 23.33 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Imports during the month too grew by 56.14 per cent to USD 60.62 billion.

Advertisement

The trade deficit in May 2021 stood at USD 6.53 billion.

"India's merchandise export in April - May 2022-23 was USD 77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26 per cent over USD 63.05 billion in April -May 2021-22," it said.

Advertisement

Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged by 91.6 per cent to USD 18.14 billion.

Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to USD 5.33 billion, as against USD 2 billion in May 2021.

Advertisement

Gold imports increased to USD 5.82 billion during the month under review, from USD 677 million in May 2021.

Cumulative imports in April-May 2022-23 rose by 42.35 per cent to USD 120.81 billion.

Advertisement

Trade deficit during the first two months of this fiscal widened to USD 43.73 billion as against USD 21.82 billion earlier.

Engineering goods exports in May increased by 7.84 per cent to USD 9.3 billion, while petroleum products exports grew by 52.71 per cent to USD 8.11 billion.

Advertisement

Gems and jewellery exports stood at USD 3.1 billion in May against USD 2.96 billion in the same month last year.

Exports of chemicals rose by 12 per cent to USD 2.5 billion in May.

Advertisement

Similarly, shipments of pharma and ready-made garments of all textiles grew by 5.78 per cent and 23 per cent to USD 1.98 billion and USD 1.36 billion respectively during the month under review. PTI RR ABM ABM

Advertisement

Published June 2nd, 2022 at 20:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

hostage

Infant hostage

a few seconds ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

a minute ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

2 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

3 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

3 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

8 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

9 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

14 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

14 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

16 minutes ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

18 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Controversy

21 minutes ago
Dal Lake

Travel In Kashmir

23 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay At Iftar Party

23 minutes ago
Harry Potter

Harry Potter

23 minutes ago
Best paragliding spots

Paragliding In HP

24 minutes ago
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky-Rakul At Party

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World8 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo