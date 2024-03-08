Advertisement

Delhi: An 8-year-old child's life was saved by a rare cardiac intervention by specialists in an army hospital in Delhi. The paediatric cardiology team of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), performed a high-risk non-surgical procedure on the child to save his life. This transcatheter cardiac procedure was performed at the Army Hospital Research & Referral in Delhi Cantonment.

The medical intervention was needed for an eight-year-old civilian boy from Baramullah, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). The child had a critical narrowing of the aorta, which is the blood channel supplying pure blood to the body, resulting in compromised blood supply to a few vital organs of the body and reduced function of the heart, says a release from the government.

How was the rare paediatric cardiac procedure performed?

The rare and most life-threatening cardiac procedure on the child was performed through a small nick in the groin. It involved the implantation of a large stent.

The doctors carried out the complicated procedure with utmost care and precision. The juvenile patient has been discharged from the Army Hospital in just three days, without a scar on the body.

Operation Sadbhavana in J&K

The boy who needed medical treatment was brought to the Army Hospital (R&R) under the ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ in J&K. The Indian Army Dagger Division brought the child to Delhi, as his family could not afford his treatment.

Operation Sadbhavana was launched by the Indian Army in 1998 for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It aims to help people affected by terrorism in the region, especially in the rural areas near the Line of Control (LOC).

The rare non-surgical intervention in paediatrics available only at a few hospitals in the country, including the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt. The extraordinary achievement was possible due to the collaboration of the Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi, the Chinaar Corps/Dagger Division, J&K and the Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune.

As a result of timely treatment, the boy from J&K will now be able to lead a normal life.