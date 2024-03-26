Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Congress leader and former journalist Supriya Shrinate for her comments against Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Mandi seat, Kangana Ranaut, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) urging for immediate actions against the Cong leader.

The letter written by chairperson NCW Smt Rekha Sharma reads, "The National Commission for Women (NCW) is deeply concerned by the recent incident involving Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, State Joint Co-Ordinator, Kisan Congress, who made lewd and highly derogatory remarks on social media directed at Ms. Kangana Ranaut. The NCW condemns in the strongest terms the offensive and disrespectful nature of the comments made by Ms. Shrinate and Mr. Ahir. Such remarks not only violate the dignity of an individual but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women."

NCW letter to EC

"The NCW demands a detailed report on the actions taken be communicated to the Commission within three days. In a digital age where social media platforms have immense reach and influence, individuals must exercise responsibility and respect towards others, particularly women, to foster a safe and respectful online environment. The NCW remains committed to upholding the rights and dignity of women and will continue to take decisive action against any form of harassment or derogatory behaviour," the letter continued.

This development comes after Ranaut also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity. Taking to X, she wrote, "Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."

However, after facing heavy backlash, Supriya said that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one fo those people have posted a 'very disgusting and objectionable' post today.

She posted, "As soon as I came to know about this, I removed that post. Anyone who knows me knows very well that I don't make personal remarks about any woman. It has come to my knowledge that this post was earlier running on a parody account (@Supriyaparody). Someone picked up this post from here and posted it on my account. I am trying to identify the person who did this. Also, the parody account created by misusing my name has also been reported in X."

मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था.



मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate)