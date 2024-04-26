The Supreme Court has made a fabulous decision. We welcome this decision on behalf of the BJP, said Law Minister on EVM verdict. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the use of electronic voting machines in polls and said it has exposed opposition parties, including the Congress, that had left no opportunity to "defame" the Election Commission.

"The Supreme Court in its decision said that the EVM (electronic voting machine) system is all right, it is credible and there cannot be any tampering with it. The Supreme Court has made a fabulous decision. We welcome this decision on behalf of the BJP," Meghwal told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

The decision has exposed the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, the senior BJP leader said and added that they had left no opportunity to "defame" the Election Commission by raising questions on the credibility of EVMs.

EVM-VVPAT Case: What SC Said?

The Supreme Court has rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and said "blindly distrusting" any aspect of the system can breed unwarranted scepticism.

The two-judge bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta, delivered the judgment on Friday, dealing a significant blow to the petitioners, including the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Justice Khanna emphasized that the court thoroughly examined the protocols and technical aspects related to the petitions, ultimately rejecting all of them.

EVM-VVPAT Case: Verdict's 2 Key Directions

The verdict included two key directions: first, the Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) must be sealed after the symbol loading process and stored for at least 45 days.

Second, a team of engineers should check the burnt memory in the microcontroller EVM upon request by candidates within 7 days of result declaration, with the expenses borne by the candidates. If tampering is found, expenses will be refunded.

Justice Datta cautioned against blindly distrusting the electoral system, highlighting that baseless suspicions can arise from such distrust. Additionally, the apex court urged the ECI to explore the possibility of using electronic machines to count paper slips and consider adding a barcode for each party along with the symbol.

