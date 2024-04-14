×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 10:54 IST

Faceoff between Anna Hazare and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad sparks defamation threats

A heated exchange erupted on social media and in public statements between Anna Hazare and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, leading to threats of a defamation case.

Reported by: Ajay Sharma
Anna Hazare
Anna Hazare to file defamation case against NCP MLA Awhad | Image: PTI/Facebook | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A heated exchange erupted on social media and in public statements between social activist Anna Hazare and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) MLA Jitendra Awhad, leading to threats of a defamation case.

The controversy began when Jitendra Awhad, a prominent member of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to post an image of Anna Hazare, accompanied by a statement that accused Hazare of harming the interests of the country. Awhad's tweet also questioned the symbolism of Hazare's signature Gandhi cap, implying that wearing it does not make one akin to Mahatma Gandhi.

In response to Awhad's remarks, Anna Hazare defended his contributions, stating, "If it is said that the country has suffered losses because of me, then I have made so many laws which have benefited the people of the country. "

Anna Hazare to file defamation case against Awhad

Hazare who was addressing reporters, further took a swipe at Awhad's faction of the NCP, which is aligned with the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A alliance, by acknowledging that some of his movements may have caused inconvenience to their workers. He added, "Many of their workers had to go home because of me, this was definitely a loss for them and they probably are not able to bear it. Therefore, it is their job to make some false allegations and defame me, but it does not matter."

Expressing his intention to take legal action, Hazare stated, "I will take the advice of a lawyer and I will file a defamation claim against those who have said that the country has suffered a loss because of me and after talking to the lawyer, I will see where and what type of case can be filed."

Notably, Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011 played a pivotal role in galvanising public sentiment against corruption in India. His hunger strike, demanding the implementation of the Jan Lokpal Bill, attracted widespread support and nationwide protests. The movement led to significant public pressure on the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government, ultimately forcing it to address the issue of corruption at a high level.

Although the movement didn't deliver a knockout punch to the UPA government, it certainly laid the groundwork for a political showdown in the 2014 elections, which ultimately saw the UPA's reign come crashing down. Anna's crusade not only stirred up conversations about corruption but also set the stage for a dramatic shift in Indian politics, as voters went to the polls with anti-corruption fervour still fresh in their minds.

Published October 6th, 2023 at 07:55 IST

Sharad Pawar

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

