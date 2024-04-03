×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape In 1980s

A newspaper sections, purportedly published by a national media house on June 8, 1987 with headline ‘IIT student accused of rape’ has resurfaced.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:X
New Delhi: A newspaper sections, purportedly published by a national media house on June 8, 1987 with headline ‘IIT student accused of rape’ has resurfaced on social media. The report claimed the accused in the case, the 'student’ mentioned in the headline, was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Notably, the newspaper clipping resurfaced after Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the now scrapped-excise policy case. 

The report mentioned that survivor lodged a complaint against Kejriwal at a police station. 

“The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus was shocked with the news of one of its students being accused of raping a local girl. The student has been detained by the police and taken for questioning after police visited the campus and found him hiding in his hostel room. Police said that the student, a 19 years old boy named Arvind Kejriwal, had gone out with friends on Friday night for a party but didn’t return to the hostel,” reads the newspaper report. 

The Republic has learnt that same claim was made in January 2020 ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The news report stands false in nature of its truth and was allegedly created using an online app. 

The Delhi CM graduated from the IIT Kharagpur campus in B Tech course in the 1980s. The dateline of the news report also mentions Kharagpur, to mislead the reader. It added that Kejriwal was detained by the local police after complaint was lodged against him. 

Upon checking Kejriwal's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, it was found that he faces no criminal cases against him. The newspaper clip was generated through an online newspaper generator and discrepancies in the style sheet of the article can be ascertained. 

 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:30 IST

