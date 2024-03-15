×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

FACT CHECK: No, Pakistan-based Company Did Not Donate Any Electoral Bond, Hub Power is Indian

Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the BJP

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Election Commission (EC) released the electoral bonds data (provided by the State Bank of India), various supporters of Opposition parties and social media users made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among those who propagated this misinformation were supporters of Congress, DMK and the Samajwadi Party. 

Samajwadi Prahari (an account supporting SP) alleged on Twitter that the donation by a Pak-based firm was made after the Pulawam attack. "Pakistani company Hub Power Company donated Rs 95 lakh to BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, our soldiers were also killed in Pulwama. I have never seen a traitorous party like the BJP. Why does the BJP love Pakistani companies so much? This was the reason why BJP wanted to hide the donations", the Samajwadi Prahari wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Advertisement

Echoing similar remarks, several people on X made the same false claim which quickly gained traction on the platform and spread rapidly across the social media platforms. "Pakistan-based company, Hub Power Company, donated Electoral Bonds weeks after the Pulwama attack! When the entire country was mourning the loss of 40 brave soldiers, someone was enjoying funding from Pakistan. Now you know why no proper investigation of Pulwama attacks was ever done & no culprits are caught yet", a user tweeted. 

In line with similar comments, Vijay Thottathil, a loyalist of the Congress party, falsely asserted that the BJP had received funds from a Pakistani company called 'Hub Power' after the tragic Pulwama terror attack. “Is it true that BJP took money from Pakistan Company called Hub Power? That too after one week of the Pulwama attack?? Who is going to investigate this? Then there was a shameless man who begged vote in the name of those martyrs! #ElectoralBondScam”, he claimed.

Advertisement

An X account endorsing TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as Prime Minister, wrote, “BJP took money from Pakistan Company called Hub Power ? That too after one week of #PulwamaAttack? Who is going to investigate this? Then there was a shameless man who begged vote in the name of those martyrs! #ElectoralBondScam #AnswerNowModi”

Advertisement


Truth Behind Hub Power Company 

Contrary to the false claims made by the DMK and Congress ecosystem, it's important to note that the Hub Power Company is not based in Pakistan; rather, it is based in the National Capital Delhi. Bearing the GST Number '07BWNPM0985J1ZX', the firm is listed on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) website. It has operated as a proprietorship registered under the name of Ravi Mehra since November 2018. The business is situated in Delhi. Check the proof below. 

Advertisement

HUBCO Issues Clarification 

However, there is a company named ‘The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO)’, which is based in Pakistan. Taking to X, the company issued a clarification following the false claims peddled by supporters of the Opposition parties. “It has come to our attention that HUBCO is being mistakenly identified as and connected to the recent inquiry in India about electoral bonds, which includes an Indian company called Hub Power Company", it said on X.

Advertisement

“We would like to categorically state that we are not affiliated with the company named in this matter or any other company based in India. The payments which are being highlighted on the media have no connection whatsoever with HUBCO,” it clarified.

Moreover, it added, “Any payments we make outside Pakistan are processed after obtaining the necessary approvals by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) against SBP registered contracts. We urge all to verify the facts before publishing any content that may result in spreading misinformation."

Advertisement

CLAIM: Pak-based company donated electoral bond 

FACT: Companies incorporated outside India, such as HUBCO, are ineligible to purchase electoral bonds and contribute donations to Indian political parties. As stated in a press release by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Union Ministry of Finance, “A citizen of India or a body incorporated in India will be eligible to purchase the bond.”

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B Pics Amid Rumours

a few seconds ago
Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

2 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM holds roadshow

3 minutes ago
National Vaccination Day 2024

National Vaccination Day

10 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

13 minutes ago
US Tornadoes

Tornadoes in US

20 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

20 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

21 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Gujarat BJP's Mission 26

22 minutes ago
Air India

Air India lay off

26 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

28 minutes ago
Life Insurance Company

Hike in wages

30 minutes ago
Pakistan Imran khan

PTI to protest at IMF

31 minutes ago
Arijit Singh, Bollywood

Arijit Sculpted His Voice

34 minutes ago
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

AI elevates cybersecurity

34 minutes ago
Russia US Putin Biden

Russia slams US

39 minutes ago
Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

FACT CHECK: No, Pakistan-

43 minutes ago
Crude Oil

Windfall taxes hiked

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News14 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education16 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmenta day ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo