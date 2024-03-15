Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Election Commission (EC) released the electoral bonds data (provided by the State Bank of India), various supporters of Opposition parties and social media users made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among those who propagated this misinformation were supporters of Congress, DMK and the Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Prahari (an account supporting SP) alleged on Twitter that the donation by a Pak-based firm was made after the Pulawam attack. "Pakistani company Hub Power Company donated Rs 95 lakh to BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, our soldiers were also killed in Pulwama. I have never seen a traitorous party like the BJP. Why does the BJP love Pakistani companies so much? This was the reason why BJP wanted to hide the donations", the Samajwadi Prahari wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Echoing similar remarks, several people on X made the same false claim which quickly gained traction on the platform and spread rapidly across the social media platforms. "Pakistan-based company, Hub Power Company, donated Electoral Bonds weeks after the Pulwama attack! When the entire country was mourning the loss of 40 brave soldiers, someone was enjoying funding from Pakistan. Now you know why no proper investigation of Pulwama attacks was ever done & no culprits are caught yet", a user tweeted.

In line with similar comments, Vijay Thottathil, a loyalist of the Congress party, falsely asserted that the BJP had received funds from a Pakistani company called 'Hub Power' after the tragic Pulwama terror attack. “Is it true that BJP took money from Pakistan Company called Hub Power? That too after one week of the Pulwama attack?? Who is going to investigate this? Then there was a shameless man who begged vote in the name of those martyrs! #ElectoralBondScam”, he claimed.

An X account endorsing TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as Prime Minister, wrote, “BJP took money from Pakistan Company called Hub Power ? That too after one week of #PulwamaAttack? Who is going to investigate this? Then there was a shameless man who begged vote in the name of those martyrs! #ElectoralBondScam #AnswerNowModi”

Truth Behind Hub Power Company

Contrary to the false claims made by the DMK and Congress ecosystem, it's important to note that the Hub Power Company is not based in Pakistan; rather, it is based in the National Capital Delhi. Bearing the GST Number '07BWNPM0985J1ZX', the firm is listed on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) website. It has operated as a proprietorship registered under the name of Ravi Mehra since November 2018. The business is situated in Delhi. Check the proof below.

HUBCO Issues Clarification

However, there is a company named ‘The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO)’, which is based in Pakistan. Taking to X, the company issued a clarification following the false claims peddled by supporters of the Opposition parties. “It has come to our attention that HUBCO is being mistakenly identified as and connected to the recent inquiry in India about electoral bonds, which includes an Indian company called Hub Power Company", it said on X.

“We would like to categorically state that we are not affiliated with the company named in this matter or any other company based in India. The payments which are being highlighted on the media have no connection whatsoever with HUBCO,” it clarified.

Moreover, it added, “Any payments we make outside Pakistan are processed after obtaining the necessary approvals by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) against SBP registered contracts. We urge all to verify the facts before publishing any content that may result in spreading misinformation."

CLAIM: Pak-based company donated electoral bond

FACT: Companies incorporated outside India, such as HUBCO, are ineligible to purchase electoral bonds and contribute donations to Indian political parties. As stated in a press release by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Union Ministry of Finance, “A citizen of India or a body incorporated in India will be eligible to purchase the bond.”