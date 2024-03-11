×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Fact-Check: Pakistanis Posing as Dalits Spread Fake Propaganda on Caste Divide in India

In Dalit BaatCheet's case, two woman anchors Jiya Kumari and Anya Valmiki bring up cases of Dalit atrocities across India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistani individuals posing as Dalits misleading Indians
Pakistani individuals posing as Dalits misleading Indians | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: In a startling revelation, several social media channels and news anchors based out of Pakistan are peddling fake propaganda on Dalit atrocities in the guise of Indians. This harrowing finding by independent fact-checker Digital Forensics Research and Analytics Center (DFRAC) has led to the discovery of several fake channels responsible for peddling fake news and dividing the Indian society. DFRAC, in its investigation, has pointed out several such accounts on Facebook, X and Instagram like Dalit BaatCheet by Jiya Kumari that have a popular following.

In Dalit BaatCheet's case, two woman anchors Jiya Kumari and Anya Valmiki bring up cases of Dalit atrocities across India. Except, they are neither from India or their content doesn't have any resemblance with ground realities, as per DFRAC's investigation.

Facebook Page Based Out of Pakistan

Screengrab from Dalit BaatCheet's Facebook Handle

On closer look, the 'about' section in the Dalit BatCheet Facebook page and page transparency is a dead giveaway. The admin of the page, which has 13,000 followers, is based out of Pakistan as the picture below shows. In several posts made by Dalit BatCheet, another page named Jiya Official is tagged. On checking the page transparency of Jiya Official, it was found that the page is being operated by two persons based out of Pakistan.

Dalit BaatCheet Admin's Primary Location Given As Pakistan

What is even more interesting is that any event organised on Facebook by Dalit BaatCheet is set on Pakistan Standard Time (PKT). For example, on February 7, 2024, an event celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar's wife Rama Bai Ambedkar was scheduled for at 9 am PKT.

Concerted Effort to Add Other Indian Media Outlets

What raises more suspicion is that Jiya Kumari's activity on X shows that on more than one occasion, she has liked the posts of many Pakistani handles including Huawei Pakistan and Vivo Pakistan in 2021. The handle was also involved in roping in other unsuspecting Indian platforms with similar interests by asking them for their contact numbers in a bid to add them to a WhatsApp group. The number that was, in turn, shared by Kumari, began with United Kingdom's country code +44.

Several International Phone Numbers Linked to The Social Media Accounts

DFRAC found out that not one but several international phone numbers originating from Thailand were also embedded in many videos. The DFRAC also found out that several Youtube channels, some active and some inactive, were also linked to Jiya Kumari.

Modus-Operandi

In 2022, Jiya Kumari's report on a Dalit elderly man being beaten to death by Brahmins over touching Goddess Durga's idol in UP's Pratapgarh became viral on X. However, the local police ruled out any caste angle and said that the elderly man got into a fight with an youth over a bike ride following which, he was admitted to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

