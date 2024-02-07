English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

FACT CHECK: Rs 500 Notes With Lord Ram, Ram Mandir Images Are Fake

Fake 500 Note Goes Viral: The fake notes feature Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir instead of the Red Fort, and an image of a bow and an arrow.

Digital Desk
Rs 500 Notes With Lord Ram, Ram Mandir Images Are Fake
Rs 500 Notes With Lord Ram, Ram Mandir Images Are Fake | Image:Republic TV
Fact Check: Ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, UP, a fake image of Rs 500 notes featuring Lord Ram replacing Mahatma Gandhi has flooded the internet. The fake notes feature Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir instead of the Red Fort, and an image of a bow and an arrow. 

The picture was originally shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user named Raghun Murthy. Later, recognising the potential repercussions, the user issued a clarification. “Someone has misused my creative work to spread misinformation on Twitter. I want to clarify that I do not support or own any of the misinformation they have attributed to my work. It’s important to me that my creativity is not misrepresented in any way", Murthy tweeted. 

Though Murthy's statement effectively discredits the claims, a close examination reveals numerous discrepancies including the blurred areas surrounding the depictions of Lord Rama and the temple, as well as the presence of a watermark reading 'X Raghunmurthy 07' near the bottom left corner of the notes, all pointing towards the image being morphed. 

Moreover, it's important to note that the Reserve Bank of India's official website does not provide any official details or updates related to the circulating claim in question.

  • CLAIM: RBI to issue Rs 500 notes with lord Ram and Ram Mandir images
  • FACT: The image is morphed.   

Preparation in Full Swing For Ram Mandir Inauguration 

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at full throttle for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Patishtha ceremony scheduled on January 22, 2024. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the Ram temple at the grand event, which is expected to draw over 7,000 attendees, comprising politicians, film personalities, and industrialists.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

