Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Fact Check: Truth Behind Assam Politician Seen Sleeping on Bed of Rs 500 Notes

Though Basumatary could not be contacted, sources close to him claimed the photo was an old one and was deliberately made viral ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Assam Neta sleeping on bed with stack of Rs 500 notes
Assam Neta sleeping on bed with stack of Rs 500 notes | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Kokrajhar: A controversial viral photo of an Assam politician sleeping on bed with stack of notes has triggered a debate in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Benjamin Basumatary is seen sleeping on a bed wearing only a traditional towel with a heap of Rs 500 denomination notes. 

Though Basumatary could not be contacted, sources close to him claimed the photo was an old one and deliberately made viral to gain "political mileage" during the elections.

Several reports associating Basumatary with Assam's United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), known for its anti-corruption stance, also stands false, the Republic has learnt. The viral picture has sparked controversy in social media, prompting a fact-check on his association with UPPL. 

Fact Check: Basumatary Suspended From UPPL 2 Months Back

Amid queries related to Basumatary's association with UPPL, the Republic learnt that the politician is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on January 10, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on January 5, 2024.

Several reports claiming him to be chairman of the Village Council Development Committee in Bhairaguri in Udalgiri district is also misleading. 

Pramod Boro, UPPL chief and the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), clarified that Basumatary is neither associate with UPPL nor he is serving as VCDC Chairman. 

Taking to X, he wrote, “Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024.” He further appealed to the media outlets to refrain from linking the politician with UPPL.  

“I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL," Boro said. 

Boro emphasized that Basumatary's actions are his own responsibility, urging media and social platforms not to associate him with UPPL. The party holds no accountability for his personal conduct, he added. 

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Whatsapp logo