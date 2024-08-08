sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 14:21 IST, August 8th 2024

Fake Audio Clip of Manipur CM Released to Derail Peace Process: Govt

Manipur government has said that an audio clip, falsely claiming to be the voice of Biren Singh, was released in an attempt to derail peace initiatives

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Govt Working Hard Towards Peace Talks, Announcement Soon: Manipur CM
Manipur government has said that an audio clip, falsely claiming to be the voice of Biren Singh, was released in an attempt to derail peace initiatives | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:21 IST, August 8th 2024