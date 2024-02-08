Fake Call Centre Duping US Nationals Busted in Mumbai's Andheri, 10 Held

Advertisement

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday claimed to have busted a fake call centre in the Andheri area and apprehended as many as 10 people for allegedly duping United States nationals on pretext of selling medicines.

The arrests were made by Unit 10 of the city Crime Branch, said officials.

Advertisement

"Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch busted a fake call centre in the Andheri area, cheating American citizens in the name of selling medicines," officials said. 10 accused have been arrested, and we are further probing the case, they added.

According to officials, the accused took orders for medicines from the victims, charging in US dollars, and then did not deliver the products, he said.

Advertisement

The crime branch seized electronic equipment during the raid and launched a probe to find out the extent of the fraud.

The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, said officials.

Advertisement



